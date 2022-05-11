North West man who allegedly killed his mom 'seen drinking her blood', say cops

A 24-year-old man was arrested in connection with the murder of his mother in Mathopestad in the North West on Monday afternoon.

“Initial information indicated that there was a fight between 53-year-old Kedisaletse Elizabeth Moswane and her 24-year-old son Thabang Mishack Moswane,” police spokesperson Col Adéle Myburgh said.

“On arrival at the scene, police found Kedisaletse’s body inside a shack with numerous stab wounds. The police were informed that Thabang was allegedly seen drinking his mother’s blood after stabbing her.”

He was arrested and appeared in the Koster magistrate’s court on Wednesday on a charge of murder. He will remain in custody until his second court appearance next Monday.

