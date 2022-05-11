×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

SA ranked the most dangerous country to drive in — report

11 May 2022 - 15:00
SA is the most dangerous country in which to drive, according to a recent survey.
SA is the most dangerous country in which to drive, according to a recent survey.
Image: Gallo Images

SA roads have been ranked the most dangerous to drive in out of 52 countries, according to a survey conducted by Zutobi, an online driver's education company. 

The survey considered factors including population, speed, seat belt wearing rate for drivers and front-seat passengers and drunk driving.

The data revealed that SA's overall driving score is 3.41/10.

There are an estimated 22.2 road traffic deaths per 100,000 of the population with an estimated 31% of front-seat passengers in SA wearing seat belts. SA also has the highest drunk driving fatality rate of 57.5%.

Malaysia has the lowest amount of alcohol-related road traffic deaths at 0.1%.

The other top 10 most dangerous countries in which to drive are Thailand, the US, Argentina, India, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Malaysia, Bolivia and Peru. 

“Thailand is the world’s second most dangerous country to drive in, scoring 4.35/10. This is due to Thailand having one of the lowest seat belt wearing rates and, possibly, that the primary mode of transport is motorbikes.

Ex-Joburg mayor Mpho Moerane fighting for his life after car crash

Former Johannesburg mayor Mpho Moerane is fighting for his life in hospital after being involved in a car accident.
Politics
1 day ago

“The US is ranked as the third most dangerous country, with a driving safety score of 5.03/10. This is due to 29% of road traffic deaths in the US attributed to alcohol, which is consistent with its high limit for blood alcohol concentration for drivers (0.08%),” said the report. 

Norway has the highest overall safety driving score of 8.20 followed by Iceland and Estonia with 8.05 and 7.90. 

In 2019 President Cyril Ramaphosa said SA has about 14,000 road fatalities each year. 

It pains me that our country continues to experience about 14,000 road deaths a year. In addition to the immense human cost of fatal accidents, there is a significant economic cost. Such accidents cost the country an estimated R147bn each year. We must arrest this dire situation for the sake of preserving the health of our people and the productivity of our country,” he said.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Ex-Joburg mayor Mpho Moerane fighting for his life after car crash

Former Johannesburg mayor Mpho Moerane is fighting for his life in hospital after being involved in a car accident.
Politics
1 day ago

‘I thank God for my life’ — Inno Morolong hospitalised after car crash

"The smoke was coming out while I was still inside. I managed to escape."
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

WENDY KNOWLER | Renting a car? Get to the bottom of it before the waiver wavers

Consumers have no idea just how financially catastrophic renting a car can be if things go wrong
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Husband who offered R2,000 hit with R70,000 monthly maintenance bill South Africa
  2. Russian oil worth R3.5bn heads to SA as sanctions squeeze Putin News
  3. SA’S IS CRISIS | How R6bn got from spaza shops to African terrorists News
  4. Conspiracy to murder Hillary Gardee was ‘hatched months before death’ — charge ... South Africa
  5. SA couple reported missing in Fish River Canyon declared safe South Africa

Latest Videos

Three men accused in Hillary Gardee murder case abandon bail
Mbombela's women pray for Hillary Gardee at candlelight vigil