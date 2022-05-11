WATCH LIVE | AfriForum appeals judgment to ban apartheid flag

AfriForum’s application to overturn the court ruling about displaying the apartheid flag in public and private spaces has received major backlash online.

The lobby group has applied to overturn the equality court ruling that declared the display of the flag a form of hate speech.

The appeal is being heard by the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) in Bloemfontein.

TimesLIVE

