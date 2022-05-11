WATCH | ‘Looter of the year’ — Woman running away with cow head goes viral

SA has been left in stitches after a video of woman seen making away with a cow’s head went viral.

The unidentified woman, dubbed “the looter of the year”, was caught on video helping herself to a cow’s head that fell off a truck transporting meat on the N4.

According to 702, a truck transporting cow heads was travelling on the N4 when it was involved in an accident. People driving by took advantage of the situation and started looting the truck.

No-one involved in the accident was hurt.

In the video, a traffic officer can be seen running beside the woman and recording the incident on her phone instead of stopping her. People can also be heard laughing in the background.

Watch the video: