×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

City of Tshwane, three others blamed for drowning of Mamelodi boys in quarry

Those found responsible for the deaths will have to compensate the families of the two boys, roads and transport department probe finds

12 May 2022 - 17:27
Maria Moore could not hold back the tears as she remembered the day her grandson, Lawrence Tshwenu, 4, drowned in a quarry while playing with friend Siyabonga Mabila, 7, in Mamelodi.
Maria Moore could not hold back the tears as she remembered the day her grandson, Lawrence Tshwenu, 4, drowned in a quarry while playing with friend Siyabonga Mabila, 7, in Mamelodi.
Image: Sebabatso Mosamo/Sunday Times

The families of two children who drowned at a quarry at Skierlik Mountain View informal settlement last year will receive reparations after an investigation into their deaths by the Gauteng department of roads and transport.

Lawrence Tshwenu, 4, and Siyabonga Mabila, 7, drowned in a quarry on February 27.

After the incident, Gauteng MEC for public transport and road infrastructure Jacob Mamabolo said his department would conduct an independent investigation “to determine culpability or negligence, or not, on the part of the contractor”.

At the time, community leader Mzwandile Dyantyi told TimesLIVE that Kings Civil Engineering Contractors had been mining sand in the area since the beginning of 2020.

“There was never security or a fence,” he claimed.

DA MPL Fred Nel said the children should not have had access to the quarry.

He said this kind of incident was becoming more prevalent around road construction sites in Gauteng, where the rain creates mud pools on construction sites that children want to swim in.

The Tshwane quarry was along the K54 road and forms part of the N4 highway extension project.

The probe has now concluded and, according to ActionSA, which supported the families, the investigation report recommends that the city of Tshwane, King Civil Engineering, consulting engineers GMH Tswelelo and the Gauteng department of roads and transport offer reparations to the two bereaved families.

In a report on Thursday, ActionSA president Herman Mashaba said he was pleased with the conclusion.

“Though the investigation accepts that nothing could ever bring Lawrence and Siyabonga back to life, it nevertheless recommends that a restorative process would go a long way in healing the Mabila and Tshwenu families.”

He said Mamabolo had asked the lawyers handling the matter to facilitate the process. He said the Mabila and Tshwenu families were elated that finally they could find some closure.

“Importantly, those whose negligence was responsible are being held accountable.”

‘Inseparable even in death’: grief as best friends drown in ‘unfenced’ quarry

Authorities are looking into the tragic deaths of the boys, aged 5 and 7,  in a quarry at a Tshwane informal settlement
News
1 year ago

Maria Moore, Tshwenu's grandmother, told TimesLIVE that the children were best of friends and did everything together.

“The children were inseparable ... even in death God kept them together,” she said.

Mashaba said he was encouraged by the outcome and hoped it would bode well for the families of three boys, Samuel Maphosa, 10, Kutlwano Mkwanazi, 9, and Tshepo Machete, 10, who drowned in an unattended stormwater trench in Hammanskraal in November 2020.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

EDITORIAL | A thorough, truly independent probe is the least dead boys’ families deserve

Had the public transport and roads department spent its budget, two little boys may not have drowned
Opinion & Analysis
1 year ago

Family of drowned 12-year-old Eastern Cape twins want R20m in damages

The family of 12-year-old twin boys Inathi and Ikhona Ngangelizwe, who drowned in a flooded quarry on January 9 while playing in Mooiplaas, are ...
News
2 months ago

Police divers recover body 20m under water at Bloemfontein quarry

Divers from the Free State water wing recovered the body of a man 20 metres under the water at a quarry in Bloemfontein on Monday.
News
1 year ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Husband who offered R2,000 hit with R70,000 monthly maintenance bill South Africa
  2. Conspiracy to murder Hillary Gardee was ‘hatched months before death’ — charge ... South Africa
  3. SA couple reported missing in Fish River Canyon declared safe South Africa
  4. PhD candidate whose long road began as car guard at a Pretoria mall South Africa
  5. Hospitality horror: EFF calls for evacuation of students at guest house 'where ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Forensic reports still outstanding in Zandile Mafe parliament fire case
Three men accused in Hillary Gardee murder case abandon bail