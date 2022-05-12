City of Tshwane, three others blamed for drowning of Mamelodi boys in quarry

DA MPL Fred Nel said the children should not have had access to the quarry.

He said this kind of incident was becoming more prevalent around road construction sites in Gauteng, where the rain creates mud pools on construction sites that children want to swim in.

The Tshwane quarry was along the K54 road and forms part of the N4 highway extension project.

The probe has now concluded and, according to ActionSA, which supported the families, the investigation report recommends that the city of Tshwane, King Civil Engineering, consulting engineers GMH Tswelelo and the Gauteng department of roads and transport offer reparations to the two bereaved families.

In a report on Thursday, ActionSA president Herman Mashaba said he was pleased with the conclusion.

“Though the investigation accepts that nothing could ever bring Lawrence and Siyabonga back to life, it nevertheless recommends that a restorative process would go a long way in healing the Mabila and Tshwenu families.”

He said Mamabolo had asked the lawyers handling the matter to facilitate the process. He said the Mabila and Tshwenu families were elated that finally they could find some closure.

“Importantly, those whose negligence was responsible are being held accountable.”