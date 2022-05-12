DA welcomes Nzimande’s opinion that Afrikaans, Khoi, San languages are indigenous to SA

The DA says it has long argued that previously marginalised indigenous SA languages must be developed to their full potential, but this does not require the Afrikaans, Khoi and San languages to be classified “as 'foreign' or otherwise eroded”.

The DA made this remark on Wednesday after it obtained a report containing the opinion of higher education minister Blade Nzimande who stated that the Afrikaans, Khoi and San languages are indigenous to SA.

The DA described this opinion as a historic victory for the protection and promotion of SA’s cultural and linguistic diversity in general, and for the speakers of Afrikaans as well as the Khoi and San languages in particular.

The DA, which has been on a quest to force national government to recognise the indigenous status of the Afrikaans, Khoi and San languages, said the legal opinion was obtained by Nzimande on October 11 2021.

The party said Nzimande’s office finally shared the document with it on Tuesday.