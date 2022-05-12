×

South Africa

Former Fidelity guard convicted for stealing R100k in cash from employer

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
12 May 2022 - 13:59
Former Fidelity guard Johan Venter, 31, stole the bag containing R100,000 in November last year.
Image: fredlin adriaan

A former Fidelity security guard was convicted and sentenced to five years’ imprisonment with an option of a R10,000 fine in the George regional court on Wednesday for stealing a bag containing R100,000 from his employer.

Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani said 31-year-old Johan Venter stole the bag in November last year.

“On November 20, the accused transported 107 bags containing cash from the Fidelity base to SBV depot, but only 106 bags were booked in at the depot.

“During an internal investigation, Venter confessed that he took the money. He took his manager to his personal vehicle where the money bag was found. It was discovered that he had already broken the seal of the bag and took R2,230.”

The matter was reported to the Hawks serious organised crime investigation team in George.

“Venter opted for a R10,000 fine and was declared unfit to possess a firearm,” said Hani.

