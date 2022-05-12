×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

'Help! A monkey stole my cellphone'

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
12 May 2022 - 10:23
'Hi, if anyone is walking around Carlisle Crescent area and finds a phone, please could you contact me. We were robbed by a monkey ... yes, a monkey,' Julie Ribeiro posted on Facebook. File image.
'Hi, if anyone is walking around Carlisle Crescent area and finds a phone, please could you contact me. We were robbed by a monkey ... yes, a monkey,' Julie Ribeiro posted on Facebook. File image.
Image: MICHAEL PINYANA

Durban supermarkets should be suspicious if they receive a bulk order for bananas via their phone shopping apps.

That's because a thieving monkey in the city has acquired a cellphone.

A Durban North woman on Wednesday asked members of a Facebook community group to be on the lookout for a missing phone.

“Hi, if anyone is walking around Carlisle Crescent area and finds a phone, please could you contact me. We were robbed by a monkey ... yes, a monkey,” Julie Ribeiro posted.

Ribeiro told TimesLIVE a monkey had “broken into” her father's vehicle and made off with his painter's phone and a container of chewing gum.

“My dad is doing some painting around our house in Durban North and when his painter went out to the van to get his phone, it was gone — as well as my dad's container of chewing gum. The van's windows were open, but it is behind gates as well as electric fencing and my husband had closed the kitchen door due to the troop of monkeys wanting to come into the kitchen.”

New war strategy on the cards as Cape baboons storm the barracks

Planned wildlife programme comes after the species’ population explodes by 90% from 2006 to 2021
News
1 week ago

Ribeiro said her father and the owner of the phone walked around the neighbourhood looking for the missing device, but it was not found.

“The monkey must have dropped it as it was off. The painter was super upset. We are trying to arrange another phone for him.”

Ribeiro was surprised to discover what items monkeys take from homes.

“If you go into my post you will see other things that people have had taken.”

Some said monkeys had made off with plastic fruit, painkillers, pink fabric dye and an uncooked chicken.

One resident posted a photograph of a monkey in a tree opening a present it had stolen from under the Christmas tree on Christmas Day. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

WATCH | K9 Leah, the police dog who died searching for flood victims, laid to rest in private funeral

K9 Leah, the police dog who drowned during a flood search and rescue operation, was laid to rest in an emotional private funeral service on Wednesday.
News
1 day ago

Early spring blossoms spell blooming disaster for ecosystems

Global warming isn’t just hard for humans and animals. It’s wreaking havoc on plants, too
World
3 days ago

Joburg’s ‘Hadeda Lecter’ caught on camera consuming dead bodies

Their raucous calls and constant pecking of lawns, it turns out, are not the worst crimes of the hadeda ibis - a creature dubbed “the Hannibal Lecter ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Husband who offered R2,000 hit with R70,000 monthly maintenance bill South Africa
  2. Conspiracy to murder Hillary Gardee was ‘hatched months before death’ — charge ... South Africa
  3. SA couple reported missing in Fish River Canyon declared safe South Africa
  4. Hospitality horror: EFF calls for evacuation of students at guest house 'where ... South Africa
  5. PhD candidate whose long road began as car guard at a Pretoria mall South Africa

Latest Videos

Three men accused in Hillary Gardee murder case abandon bail
Mbombela's women pray for Hillary Gardee at candlelight vigil