South Africa

Load-shedding returns for five hours on Thursday

12 May 2022 - 12:21 By TimesLIVE
Load-shedding returns on Thursday evening. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/tsukhum

Stage 2 load-shedding returns on Thursday from 5pm to 10pm due to a shortage of generation capacity during the evening peak.

“Last night a generating unit at Lethabo power station was taken offline for repairs. One generation unit each at Kusile and Tutuka power stations were returned to service,” the power utility said in an update.

“A generation unit each at Matimba and Tutuka power stations are expected to return to service this afternoon.”

Eskom has 2,379MW on planned maintenance, while another 15,365MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.

“The onset of winter has seen increased demand and this will lead to capacity constraints throughout this period, particularly during the evening and morning peaks. Unfortunately, this would generally require the implementation of load-shedding during the evening peaks.”

TimesLIVE

