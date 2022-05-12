Load-shedding returns for five hours on Thursday

Stage 2 load-shedding returns on Thursday from 5pm to 10pm due to a shortage of generation capacity during the evening peak.

“Last night a generating unit at Lethabo power station was taken offline for repairs. One generation unit each at Kusile and Tutuka power stations were returned to service,” the power utility said in an update.

“A generation unit each at Matimba and Tutuka power stations are expected to return to service this afternoon.”