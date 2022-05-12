'No PJs or night gowns allowed' — 'Spar poster' causes a stir

It is unclear where and when the poster was placed.

Attempts to get comment from Spar were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article. Any comment will be included once received.

After a similar “announcement” went viral in 2016, the group told EWN its policy did not dictate what customers can and can’t wear.

“In terms of group policy, you can wear whatever you want when shopping in a Spar store. We will never dictate what you can and cannot wear, within the bounds of decency . And each of our stores would be different. If you were a retailer on the Durban beachfront it would be acceptable for someone to come in a swimming costume and slops.”

The latest poster has received mixed reactions from users who debated shopping in one’s nightie.

Some said it is inappropriate and unhygienic to visit a shop in one’s sleepwear, while others said shops had no authority to dictate how people dress.