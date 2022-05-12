×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

'No PJs or night gowns allowed' — 'Spar poster' causes a stir

12 May 2022 - 14:00
Super Spar has not commented on the poster making the rounds online.
Super Spar has not commented on the poster making the rounds online.
Image: Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Grocery chain store Spar is trending on Twitter after a poster asking customers not to shop in their pyjamas circulated on the platform.

The poster, which has Spar branding, reads: “Dear customers. No pyjamas or nightgowns allowed.”

It is unclear where and when the poster was placed.

Attempts to get comment from Spar were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article. Any comment will be included once received.

After a similar “announcement” went viral in 2016, the group told EWN its policy did not dictate what customers can and can’t wear.

“In terms of group policy, you can wear whatever you want when shopping in a Spar store. We will never dictate what you can and cannot wear, within the bounds of decency . And each of our stores would be different. If you were a retailer on the Durban beachfront it would be acceptable for someone to come in a swimming costume and slops.”

The latest poster has received mixed reactions from users who debated shopping in one’s nightie.

Some said it is inappropriate and unhygienic to visit a shop in one’s sleepwear, while others said shops had no authority to dictate how people dress. 

READ MORE:

'Help! A monkey stole my cellphone'

Durban supermarkets should be suspicious if they receive a bulk order for bananas via their phone shopping apps.
News
4 hours ago

Conspiracy to murder Hillary Gardee was ‘hatched months before death’ — charge sheet

The plot to murder Hillary Gardee was allegedly hatched months before her abduction while she was out shopping with her adopted daughter in Mbombela, ...
News
2 days ago

Approved for the R350 grant? You can now collect it at Shoprite, Checkers, Usave and OK Foods

The R350 social relief of distress grant beneficiaries can collect their payments at the Shoprite Group's 1,286 supermarkets across SA.
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Husband who offered R2,000 hit with R70,000 monthly maintenance bill South Africa
  2. Conspiracy to murder Hillary Gardee was ‘hatched months before death’ — charge ... South Africa
  3. SA couple reported missing in Fish River Canyon declared safe South Africa
  4. Hospitality horror: EFF calls for evacuation of students at guest house 'where ... South Africa
  5. PhD candidate whose long road began as car guard at a Pretoria mall South Africa

Latest Videos

Forensic reports still outstanding in Zandile Mafe parliament fire case
Three men accused in Hillary Gardee murder case abandon bail