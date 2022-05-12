POLL | Do you approve of the R22m giant flag initiative?
The department of sports, arts and culture’s plans to spend R22m on a “monumental” SA flag has sparked fierce debate.
The department revealed it has “embarked on a process to conceptualise, design and ultimately install a national monumental flag with a flagpole that will be more than 100m in height”.
It budgeted R22m for the project, including R5m on geotechnical studies.
“The results of the feasibility study will inform the brief for the SA national monumental flag. R5m is budgeted in 2022/2023 for the site-specific geotechnical studies, including the environmental impact assessment and other tests and applications required before construction. In 2023/2024, R17m is allocated for the installation of the monumental flag,” said the department.
While some backed the idea, others said it would be a “waste of money” and the funds could be better spent on other outreach, funding and development projects.
The department said the flag would be a symbol of “nationhood” with potential to unite people around a common identity.
“The flag, as the brand image of the country, needs to be recognised by citizens. Rendering a national flag as a monument of democracy goes a long way in making it recognised by citizens. This has a potential to unite people as it becomes a symbol of unity and common identity.
“The project is envisaged to contribute towards nation-building and social cohesion. During 2022/2023, the project will be tracked in the operational plan and the feasibility study conducted will guide the way towards installing a monumental flag.”
The announcement comes weeks after the City of Johannesburg said it was looking into developing a new ‘mega tourism’ project to bring visitors to the province.
