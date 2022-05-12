'Useless, fruitless and misguided': SA slams government's plan to install R22m 'monument flag'

The department of sports, arts and culture's plans to spend R22m on installing a “monumental” flag that is more than 100m in height has been met with mixed reactions online.

The department this week detailed its annual performance plan for 2022/2023.

It said the government has budgeted R22m to install the flag as part of its national monumental flag project and that the flag would serve as a national landmark and tourist attraction.

The installation of the flag will cost R17m while geotechnical studies will cost another R5m.

“The results of the feasibility study will inform the brief for the SA national monumental flag. R5m is budgeted in 2022/23 for the site-specific geotechnical studies including the environmental impact assessment and other tests and applications that will be required before construction. In 2023/24 R17m is allocated for the installation of the monumental flag,” said the department.

According to the department, the flag will be a symbol of “nationhood” and has the potential to unite people as it becomes a symbol of unity and common identity.

“The flag, as the brand image of the country, needs to be highly recognised by the citizens. Rendering a national flag as a monument of democracy goes a long way in making it highly recognised by the citizens. This has a potential to unite people as it becomes a symbol of unity and common identity.

“The project is envisaged to contribute towards nation building and social cohesion. During 2022/23, the project will be tracked in the operational plan and the feasibility study conducted will guide the way forward towards installing a monumental flag.”