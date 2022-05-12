×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

WATCH | Would you propose to your girlfriend at her father's funeral? This SA man apparently did

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
12 May 2022 - 10:24
A video of a man apparently proposing to his bae at her father's funeral has gone viral.
A video of a man apparently proposing to his bae at her father's funeral has gone viral.
Image: TikTok/ M.Mojela

A South African man has made international headlines for allegedly proposing to his girlfriend at her father's funeral.

The video was shared on TikTok by user M.Mojela earlier this month and has since gone viral. 

In the video the man can be seen kneeling in front of a woman while she sobs near a coffin. He pulls out a ring as mourners gasp and puts it on her finger.

A caption to the video reads: “Proposing to the deceased's daughter right at the funeral. Wiping the tears there and then.”

According to The Daily Mail in the UK, the proposal took place in Limpopo. However, TimesLIVE has not been able to verify or get additional information about the incident. Any comment will be included once received.

The video sparked fierce debate, with many criticising the man and others joking that he was simply taking his shot.

I beg you, don't do this,” wrote one user.

“Could he not wait until the funeral was over?” added another.

One user defended the alleged proposal, saying: “It is telling father-in-law go and rest father, I promise I will be there to watch over and protect them as you did while you were alive. It is awkward, but I understand it.”

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Durban man’s second chance at life leads to heart-warming proposal

Just 10 days after a heart transplant gave him a second chance at life, Durban businessman Navern Munian caused his fiance's ticker to skip a beat ...
News
4 days ago

‘KFC couple’ still madly in love and still longing for dream honeymoon that was halted by Covid-19

'We have love and we are in love with each other. We told ourselves that we will grow old together with or without money,' said Hector Mkansi, whose ...
News
4 months ago

'KFC couple' to jet off for dream honeymoon in New York

Nonhlanhla Soldaat and Hector Mkansi, fondly nicknamed the 'KFC Couple', are expected to go on an all-expenses-paid honeymoon to New York at the end ...
News
2 years ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Husband who offered R2,000 hit with R70,000 monthly maintenance bill South Africa
  2. Conspiracy to murder Hillary Gardee was ‘hatched months before death’ — charge ... South Africa
  3. SA couple reported missing in Fish River Canyon declared safe South Africa
  4. Hospitality horror: EFF calls for evacuation of students at guest house 'where ... South Africa
  5. PhD candidate whose long road began as car guard at a Pretoria mall South Africa

Latest Videos

Three men accused in Hillary Gardee murder case abandon bail
Mbombela's women pray for Hillary Gardee at candlelight vigil