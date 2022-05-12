×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Who is the SA poet honoured by Google today? 5 things you need to know about Mazisi Kunene

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
12 May 2022 - 14:53
Mazisi Kunene was honoured by Google with his own doodle.
Mazisi Kunene was honoured by Google with his own doodle.
Image: Google

If you have been on search engine Google today you may have noticed that the Google Doodle for the day is a man writing on a scroll. That man is South African.

Celebrated poet and writer Mazisi Kunene was born on May 12 1930 in Durban.

He is the latest in a string of SA icons to be honoured by Google with a doodle.

Here are five things you should know about Kunene and what made him a global arts giant.

THE GLOBAL STORYTELLER OF THE ZULU NATION

Kunene became famous around the world for his writings on the history of the Zulu nation, with global audiences captivated by his works, including: Emperor Shaka the Great, Zulu PoemsThe Ancestors & the Sacred Mountain, and Anthem of the Decades.

A MAN IN EXILE

Kunene went into exile during apartheid and became a leading figure in the fight for freedom and democracy. He was an ANC representative in Europe and a cultural adviser to Unesco.

MAKING HISTORY

Kunene was the first poet laureate of the democratic SA and won  the Bantu Literary Competition Award in 1956.

A SCHOLAR AND TEACHER

Besides teaching at institutions in SA and Lesotho, Kunene studied in England and taught at the University of California, University of Iowa and was a visiting professor of African literature at Stanford University, among others.

RETURNING HOME

Kunene returned to SA in 1992. He died in 2006 after a long battle with cancer.

READ MORE:

Q&A with Morakabe Raks Seakhoa, project director at the South African Literary Awards

"Publish more books in indigenous languages, and help create or improve on platforms for everyone to interact with books"
Books
3 years ago

IN FULL | 'Art is an affirmation of life' Cyril Ramaphosa

Eulogy by Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa at the special official funeral in honour of Prof Keorapetse Kgositsile
News
4 years ago

President declares special official funeral for Keorapetse Kgositsile

President Jacob Zuma has declared a special official funeral for the late political activist and poet Professor William Keorapetse Kgositsile who ...
Politics
4 years ago

Keorapetse William Kgositsile, poet whose pen led us to righteousness

A few weeks ago, the slight, compact, bearded figure in sombre attire and a sailor's cap entered the Parktown eatery where I was seated for lunch, ...
Opinion & Analysis
4 years ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Husband who offered R2,000 hit with R70,000 monthly maintenance bill South Africa
  2. Conspiracy to murder Hillary Gardee was ‘hatched months before death’ — charge ... South Africa
  3. SA couple reported missing in Fish River Canyon declared safe South Africa
  4. Hospitality horror: EFF calls for evacuation of students at guest house 'where ... South Africa
  5. PhD candidate whose long road began as car guard at a Pretoria mall South Africa

Latest Videos

Forensic reports still outstanding in Zandile Mafe parliament fire case
Three men accused in Hillary Gardee murder case abandon bail