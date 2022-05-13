40% of the 8,351 new Covid-19 cases recorded in Gauteng
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) on Friday reported 8,351 new Covid-19 cases had been identified in SA.
This brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases since the start of the epidemic to 3,879,434.
The NICD said this increase represents a 22.5% positivity rate.
The national health department also reported another 114 deaths, three of which occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours. This brings the total number of fatalities to date to 100,744.
The majority of the new cases are from Gauteng (40%) followed by KwaZulu-Natal (19%), Western Cape (18%), Eastern Cape (7%), Free State (6%), Mpumalanga, North West and Northern Cape (3% each) and Limpopo (1%), the NICD said.
There were 136 new hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, bringing to 3,010 the number of people now admitted in hospitals with Covid-19.
