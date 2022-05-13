Agri SA wants Ramaphosa to intervene in unregulated sand mining activities

“It appears that the mining companies involved and the environmental assessment practitioners acting on their behalf are seeking to circumvent environmental and water-use license authorisation requirements by applying for multiple mining permits for adjacent areas measuring less than 5ha each, but together comprising an extended area measuring roughly 70ha,” Agri SA said.

It said in many instances, public consultation has been non-existent.

Agri SA said this activity has serious implications for the environment, food production and proper management of water resources in the area.

It said the problem extended further than Limpopo, as similar activity was reported across SA. Current mining laws do not regulate ASM as a discrete form of mining. Agri SA said that on March 30, mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe published the ASM Policy which aims to create a formal ASM industry that can operate in a sustainable manner and contribute to the economy. The policy also aims to deter illegal mining.

“But this task cannot be left to the department of minerals and energy alone, given the far-reaching consequences of this illegal activity for the environment, the agricultural sector, and the country’s already scarce water resources.”

Agri SA said the interministerial panel that Ramaphosa should convene should include ministers for minerals and energy, water and sanitation, forestry, fisheries and the environment, and agriculture, land reform and rural development, to ensure that the ASM policy is not abused to the detriment of the country’s natural resources.

“Current abuses must be curbed swiftly to ensure the future success and sustainability of both the agriculture and mining sectors, and to protect in the environment and water resources of the affected areas,” Agri SA said.

