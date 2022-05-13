Cop killed at Cape Town hospital was multitalented, mourners told at memorial service

Shane said Phillips got engaged on March 6. “Donay will be remembered as a gentleman who was raised in a home that instilled in him solid values and principles.

“With those values and principles he paved his way through life. He greeted everyone with a warm and friendly smile. He was very respectful. He was well-disciplined and tackled everything he did with utmost pride and dedication.

“Donay was also a God-fearing man who lived his life by faith. He had a deep love for his family. He had a very special bond with his parents, he communicated with them daily and ensured that they are taken care of at all times.”

Phillips was also passionate about rugby and soccer. “He was a passionate supporter of the Springboks and always wore his emotions on his sleeve whenever they played.

“I remember how proud he was when he had the opportunity to escort the Springboks to the Cape Town Stadium when the British and Irish Lions toured here in 2021.