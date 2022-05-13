×

South Africa

Durban worker dies after being hit by truck

13 May 2022 - 14:47
A Durban man died after he was struck by a truck at his workplace.
Image: ALS Paramedics

A Durban man died after he was struck by a truck and dragged a few metres at his workplace on Friday.

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said the accident happened at Springfield Park after 11am.

“ALS Paramedics received numerous calls from the business requesting urgent assistance as one of the employees had been struck by a truck and dragged for some metres.”

Paramedics found that the man, believed to be in his 30s, had suffered major injuries.

“There was nothing more paramedics could do for the man and he was declared deceased on the scene.

“At this stage the events leading up to the incident are unknown. However, SAPS were on the scene and will be investigating further.”

TimesLIVE

