Five arrested after ATM bombed and filling station robbed in Carousel View

Police arrested five suspects a few hours after an ATM was bombed in Carousel View in Tshwane on Friday.

At about 1.30am, police were notified about an ATM that had just been bombed and a fuel station that had been robbed in Carousel View.

Police spokesperson Lt Col Mavela Masondo said several police units were activated and went to a safe house in Ga-Rankuwa.

“As the police were approaching, suspects started firing shots and a shoot-out ensued.”

Masondo said four suspects were arrested at the safe house while other suspects fled on foot.

Police chased the fleeing suspects and arrested one of them and also recovered a firearm.