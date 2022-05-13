×

South Africa

Five arrested after ATM bombed and filling station robbed in Carousel View

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
13 May 2022 - 19:40
Three of the five people who were arrested after an ATM was bombed and cash taken from it in Carousel View on Friday morning.
Image: SAPS

Police arrested five suspects a few hours after an ATM was bombed in Carousel View in Tshwane on Friday.

At about 1.30am, police were notified about an ATM that had just been bombed and a fuel station that had been robbed in Carousel View.

Police spokesperson Lt Col Mavela Masondo said several police units were activated and went to a safe house in Ga-Rankuwa.

“As the police were approaching, suspects started firing shots and a shoot-out ensued.”

Masondo said  four suspects were arrested at the safe house while other suspects fled on foot.

Police chased the fleeing suspects and arrested one of them and also recovered a firearm.

Masondo said explosives and stained cash, suspected to have been taken from the bombed ATM, were recovered at a safe house.

Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela praised the members who responded swiftly in the early hours of the morning and arrested the suspects.

“This is a breakthrough for us as we had a number of ATM bombings in the past three months, especially in Tshwane district. 

“We believe these are the suspects responsible. Profiling will be conducted to link them to other ATM bombings,” Mawela said.

The suspects are facing charges of business robbery, possession of explosives, possession of suspected stolen property, attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

TimesLIVE

