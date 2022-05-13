Gupta company directors lose court bid – assets remain under restraint

The high court in Bloemfontein on Friday dismissed a last-minute application by the directors of Gupta-owned company Islandsite Investments 180 (Pty) Ltd in the restraint application brought by the Investigating Directorate (ID).

The directors had sought to postpone the return date of the provisional restraint order granted in June last year against Islandsite as well as alleged Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma and his company.

They were seeking a postponement pending their application to the Supreme Court of Appeal to appeal against the August 2021 ruling by Free State judge president Cagney Musi.

Musi had ruled in August that the business rescue practitioners of Islandsite, and not its directors, have the authority to represent Islandsite in the restraint proceedings.

The directors had sought to represent the company in the legal proceedings, despite the fact that Islandsite was placed under voluntary business rescue in 2018 and two business rescue practitioners represented its interests.

The directors sought leave to appeal against Musi’s order. That application was dismissed on April 28.