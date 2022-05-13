×

South Africa

Knorr recalls 'Cup-a-Soup' beef and veg lite packs, saying the veg isn't lite after all

13 May 2022 - 16:18 By TimesLIVE
These are the boxes Unilever has recalled, as they do not declare the presence of wheat and gluten as allergens on the box.
These are the boxes Unilever has recalled, as they do not declare the presence of wheat and gluten as allergens on the box.
Image: Unilever

Unilever has recalled boxes of Knorr “Cup-a-Soup Beef and Vegetable Lite” which bear the best before date of “BB 22SEPT 23 2082 E”.

 We recently discovered that a small number of Knorr ‘Cup-a-Soup Beef and Vegetable Lite’ boxes which we have produced, mistakenly contain sachets of Knorr ‘Cup-a-Soup Beef and Vegetable Regular’,” Unilever said on Friday.

As a result, the affected stock does not declare the presence of wheat and gluten as allergens on the box.

“If you have any boxes of Knorr ‘Cup-a-Soup Beef and Vegetable Lite’ marked with BB 22SEPT 23 2082 E please do not use them but rather return the products to your nearest retailer for a refund. Consumers are urged to return the products and not to dispose of it themselves.”

Unilever said if a consumer is allergic to wheat or gluten and has experienced any symptoms after using a sachet of Knorr “Cup-a-Soup Beef and Vegetable Lite” from the affected batch, they must contact their doctor and inform the Unilever SA Consumer Care line on 0860 331 441.

Unilever said no other “Cup-a-Soup” or Knorr products are affected by this recall.

