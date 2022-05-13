×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Lassa fever detected in KZN in SA man who had travelled to Nigeria

13 May 2022 - 17:30 By TimesLIVE
A case of Llasa fever was confirmed in a man from KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday. The man had extensive travel history in Nigeria before returning to SA. File photo.
A case of Llasa fever was confirmed in a man from KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday. The man had extensive travel history in Nigeria before returning to SA. File photo.
Image: Bloomberg

A case of Lassa fever was diagnosed in a man from KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) announced on Friday.

It said the man, who has since died, had extensive travel history in Nigeria before returning to SA.

“He fell ill after entering SA and was hospitalised in a Pietermaritzburg hospital.”

His diagnosis was confirmed through laboratory testing conducted at the NICD.

“Sadly, the man succumbed to the infection. Efforts are under way to trace and monitor all possible contacts. No secondary cases of Lassa fever have been confirmed at the time of this report,” the NICD said.  

It said Lassa fever is a viral infection that is endemic to West African countries and mostly reported in Sierra Leone, Liberia, Guinea and Nigeria.

North Korea reveals first Covid-19 death, ‘explosive’ fever spread

North Korea revealed Friday a widespread outbreak of a fever that spread “explosively” across the country since the end of April, resulting in ...
News
10 hours ago

Up to 300,000 cases of Lassa fever, with about 5,000 deaths, are recorded annually in the endemic countries, it said. There is no vaccine for Lassa fever.

The natural host of this virus is a rodent species called the multimammate rat, which is commonly found in homes and other areas where a food source can be found.

The rats are persistently infected and shed the virus in their urine and faeces. Humans can come into contact with the virus through direct contact or inhalation in areas infested with the infected rats.

Person-to-person transmission does not occur readily and the virus is not spread through casual contact. Cases of Lassa fever in travellers returning from endemic countries are reported from time to time, the NICD said.

In 2007 a case of Lassa fever was diagnosed in SA. The case involved a Nigerian citizen with extensive travel history in rural parts of Nigeria before falling ill, who received medical treatment in SA. No secondary cases of Lassa fever were reported in this instance.

In February this year, an imported case of Lassa fever, with secondary cases, was identified in the UK.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Shanghai aims to stop community spread, ease rules by May 20

Shanghai will implement “orderly opening-up, limited movement, effective control and classified management” after achieving no community spread.
News
10 hours ago

Covid linked to mental disorders in series of cases at Joburg hospital

Evidence is mounting worldwide that the virus is capable of invading and living in brain tissue, says expert
News
3 days ago

Measles outbreak possible as SA’s vaccination remains low — Health department warns

The national department of health has warned of a possible measles outbreak, cautioning the risk remains high following decreased uptake of childhood ...
News
1 week ago

Lassa fever epidemic grips Nigeria as death toll rises to 70

Lassa fever illness sweeping Nigeria with more than 1,700 confirmed cases and 70 dead is causing an emergency epidemic in the West African nation.
News
2 years ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. DA takes jab at Dlamini-Zuma for 'finally finding the capital city of SA almost ... South Africa
  2. Husband who offered R2,000 hit with R70,000 monthly maintenance bill South Africa
  3. PhD candidate whose long road began as car guard at a Pretoria mall South Africa
  4. Durban man 'forged matric certificate' to enter medical school 12 years ago South Africa
  5. Clean up your house: ex-Tshwane mayor sued for nearly R1m in deal gone awry News

Latest Videos

Forensic reports still outstanding in Zandile Mafe parliament fire case
Three men accused in Hillary Gardee murder case abandon bail