LISTEN | Poor public service: Alarming state of roads and how to claim for your damaged car or bodily injury
13 May 2022 - 12:09
A recent study shows SA is the most dangerous country in which to drive.
Residents in Greymont, Johannesburg, a local security company and a councillor reported a huge hole in a main road to the Johannesburg Roads Agency and Johannesburg Water several times before it swallowed a car four months later.
The calls by residents for the massive hole to be fixed were allegedly ignored for months.
We chat to an insurance claims expert about claiming for bodily injury and damaged vehicles due to poor road maintenance.
TimesLIVE
