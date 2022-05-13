McDonald's to investigate allegations of dead frog found in McChicken burger

Fast-food chain McDonald's says it's investigating an incident in which a customer claimed to have found a dead frog inside a McChicken burger.

The customer, Willem Bezuidenhout, said he found the frog in a burger he bought for his daughter at a McDonald's outlet in Secunda, Mpumalanga.

Bezuidenhout shared photos of the meal on Facebook and sarcastically thanked the branch for the “not-so-wonderful surprise”.

“Thank you Secunda McDonald's for the not so wonderful surprise on my daughter’s meal tonight, 6 May 2022. I always thought things like this only happen in the movies, but now it happens to us tonight. Yes, you see right, it's a McFroggie,” wrote Bezuidenhout.