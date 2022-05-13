Mrs G's court victory a win for women as court declares portions of Divorce Act unconstitutional

She and her husband lived on a large farm in a rural area and had three children — all of whom were high achievers. This meant that Mrs G was extremely involved in their schooling, did a huge amount of transporting them, was an exemplary wife and mother and was heavily involved in community work.

Her husband, meanwhile, was a successful farmer who won awards for farming, did very well financially and was able to buy more farms.

The family lived a luxurious life, driving luxury cars and enjoying overseas holidays. However, the marriage was abusive and the couple separated in 2016. Mrs G then went about finding a way to challenge what she believed to be an unfair situation in which her pending divorce would ordinarily see her walk away with nothing more than a small inheritance she received from her mother.

In terms of the Divorce Act, she would not be entitled to make any kind of claim from her husband — not a portion of what they owned, and nothing of what they accumulated during their 30 years together, simply because she did not bring in an income. And because of her inheritance, she would also not be able to claim maintenance.

“My client went to a number of attorneys who told her she didn’t have a case. Eventually she came to me in 2019, and I was keen to take this on because I have always thought the law was unfair,” said specialist family lawyer Beverley Clark of Clarks Attorneys.

“I have had so many clients where the woman got such an unfair deal. Many women who have been homemakers are trapped in unhappy or abusive marriages because they know they will walk away with nothing. This order will make a difference to them,” she said, adding that many women have been waiting anxiously for the outcome of Mrs G’s application.

“This is not about bread and milk money. It’s about proper compensation and it’s about the courts being allowed to step in and exercise discretion to avoid unfairness. This order is seminal and the message needs to get out.”

Mrs G asked the court to declare the Divorce Act unconstitutional and invalid, and to grant courts the right to rule on the split of assets and possessions in cases where women have been contributors to the marriage in many ways other than financially and are deprived of the right to ask for relief.