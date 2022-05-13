New forensic academy to be powerful weapon to combat wildlife crimes

A new state-of-the-art forensic academy in SA aims to train investigators to collect and analyse evidence from wildlife crime scenes.

The Wildlife Forensic Academy (WFA) was launched at Buffelsfontein Nature Reserve on the West Coast of the Western Cape on Friday as a weapon in the fight against wildlife crime.

The academy aims to provide forensic knowledge, awareness and training to game rangers, wildlife forensics students, wildlife veterinary students, conservation students and ecology students.

Director and co-founder of the WFA Dr Greg Simpson said most wildlife crime scenes were entered, trampled on and contaminated, destroying key evidence which could help in building strong cases against suspects and the organised crime syndicates fuelling the illicit trade in and poaching of wildlife.

“It must be understood that in most cases wildlife poaching is linked to organised crime. Using forensic evidence to bolster a criminal case can help combat poaching due to increased prosecution levels, subsequent financial chain disruptions and reduced repetitive crimes.

“The killing, poaching or abuse of animals happens in many cases in remote areas or in hidden places. Due to this there are never witness statements. We can only solve these cases with forensic evidence. That’s why we have to mobilise forensic knowledge and techniques.”

Training would include collecting and analysing evidence such as human traces, non-human traces, chemical traces, physical traces and digital traces.

“We are able to detect, collect and analyse these traces to solve and prevent crime,” Simpson said.