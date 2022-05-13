POLL | Is Friday the 13th unlucky?

When you hit rotten luck, do you chalk it up to a bad day or could it be Friday the 13th at play?

When the 13th day of the month falls on a Friday, many believe it is an omen of bad luck.

There is even a word for fear of the day: paraskevidekatriaphobia.

The number 13 is seen by some as unlucky, and many go out of their way to avoid a catastrophe on Friday the 13th. Others believe it's all nonsense and bad luck on the day is just a coincidence.