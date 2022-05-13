×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

UN SA redirects R21m towards KZN flood disaster

13 May 2022 - 07:07 By Mfundo Mkhize
UN SA acting resident coordinator Ayodele Odusola and KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala at a press briefing in Durban.
UN SA acting resident coordinator Ayodele Odusola and KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala at a press briefing in Durban.
Image: Mfundo Mkhize

The UN SA has reallocated R21m of its programming budget to support government’s response to flood-damaged KwaZulu-Natal.

This was an undertaking made by the UN’s acting resident coordinator  Ayodele Odusola, at press briefing with KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala in Mayville, Durban on Thursday afternoon.

He said the floods, coupled with ongoing socio-economic challenges, presented an opportunity and an ultimatum for everyone.

“It’s a clear sign the impact of climate change is one of the pressing issues of our time,” said Odusola.

He said in the aftermath of the disaster, UN agencies had been working closely with government to provide support to the affected communities.

Zikalala welcomed the support.

eThekwini municipality ‘doing everything its in power’ to ensure donated millions reach flood victims

eThekwini municipality is doing "everything in its power" to ensure millions donated by countries go to victims of the recent floods in KwaZulu-Natal.
News
2 days ago

The UN would also work with eThekwini municipality to build on existing work with the co-operative governance department through the district development mode and provincial government’s Operation Sukuma Sakhe (Stand Up and Build),  geared towards accelerating service delivery, to assess progress on repairs to infrastructure damaged during the storms last month. 

“We are focusing our attention on immediate humanitarian needs in those communities that are extremely vulnerable and marginalised so we can make an impact on the ground,” said Odusola.

Zikalala said provincial government was moving with speed to ensure things return to normal in the province following the floods that left trails of destruction.

“Eventually we would have to build houses so people go back to reside in their respective areas in proper houses,” said Zikalala. 

He said they are working hard to ensure all destroyed infrastructure, especially that which responds to services, is restored. He said the co-operative governance department is working on this restoration.

The premiser said although districts such as Ilembe, uMgungundlovu and Ugu had borne the brunt of flooding, eThekwini metro had been hardest hit.

“The system of water supply was severely affected, with some areas with some areas not having potable drinking water. This is more prevalent in the northern part of eThekwini,” said Zikalala.

He said the electricity, waste and sewer systems were destroyed.

R190m bill to repair KZN hospitals and clinics damaged by floods: Phaahla

Health minister Joe Phaahla says his department will have to pay close to R190m to fix health infrastructure that was damaged in the KwaZulu-Natal ...
News
2 weeks ago

“We are in quite a challenging environment which could lead to other disasters due to diseases which are prone when people are living together in such conditions,. We are doing all we can to avert such a situation,” said Zikalala.

He said the province had suffered a serious blow in terms of regression of developmen.

Major road networks and bridges had been destroyed, including the N2 in the south and north.  

“That on its own creates serious challenges in terms of traffic and also economic opportunities and activitie. We are working to construct by passes in those areas,” said Zikalala.

He said plans are afoot to build at least 48 bridges. The department of public works has approved the construction of 18 bridges.

This project would be undertaken through a programme which also involves the defence force .

“The magnitude of the damage caused by floods is serious and severe. We hope with time we are able to restore hope and rebuild damaged infrastructure left damaged,”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

KZN health halts maintenance work to pay for R200m flood repairs as it waits for 'national funding'

The KwaZulu-Natal health department has been forced to put some planned maintenance on hold to channel money from its budget to repair infrastructure ...
News
2 days ago

KZN flood got to patient files before digital system rollout could

Provincial health department wants to expedite the introduction of its e-health system to avoid further record loss
News
2 days ago

Floods will not hamper KZN matric mid-year exams

Mid-year matric examinations will not be affected by the recent floods in KwaZulu-Natal.
News
3 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Husband who offered R2,000 hit with R70,000 monthly maintenance bill South Africa
  2. PhD candidate whose long road began as car guard at a Pretoria mall South Africa
  3. Durban man 'forged matric certificate' to enter medical school 12 years ago South Africa
  4. DA takes jab at Dlamini-Zuma for 'finally finding the capital city of SA almost ... South Africa
  5. Clean up your house: ex-Tshwane mayor sued for nearly R1m in deal gone awry News

Latest Videos

Forensic reports still outstanding in Zandile Mafe parliament fire case
Three men accused in Hillary Gardee murder case abandon bail