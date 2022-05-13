Want to help KZN from Gauteng? Here's how you can donate
The City of Ekurhuleni is the latest to launch an initiative to help families in KwaZulu-Natal affected by last month's floods.
The city said the initiative followed cabinet’s decision to declare a national state of disaster in response to the floods, which have left families homeless and displaced.
“As an act of solidarity, the city is calling upon its residents and staff members to donate non-perishable food, clothing and blankets to families in need. Donations can be dropped off at customer care centres and the city’s head office at the OR Tambo government precinct civic centre and the OR Tambo government precinct administration building in Germiston,” the city said.
Marked donation bins have been placed at these venues for ease of contribution. Citizens will be requested to fill out a register form to confirm and note their contributions.
How long will the initiative run?
The campaign will run for two weeks, after which the donations will be couriered to KwaZulu-Natal. There, a non-governmental organisation will be selected for distributing the donations.
An announcement of the total contributions received will be made at the end of the campaign to ensure transparency and accountability.
“As a caring city, during the Covid-19 lockdown level five period in 2020, the city launched the Covid-19 food bank to aid residents who had lost sources of income due to the pandemic. The city remains committed to leading humanitarian efforts to ease the effects of national disasters on families.
“We, therefore, appeal to members of the public to answer this clarion call to assist those who have been left destitute by the floods in KZN,” said the city.
Another initiative to know about
KFC and their customers, through the R2 donation initiative, have partnered through Add Hope to mobilise more than 1.2-million meals to the affected areas in Durban and eastern KZN.
The fast food chain said the food parcels are being distributed by beneficiary organisation partners on the ground in affected areas to identify families and schools in need.
The outreach is being led by HOPE worldwide SA and the DO MORE Foundation, a new KFC Add Hope partner, collaborating with the Gift of the Givers, Food Forward, Kolisi Foundation and SA Harvest.
“As we continue to be faced by the many challenging circumstances affecting our communities, it becomes critical that we mobilise relief as quickly and effectively as possible to minimise some of the most urgent challenges facing those affected, especially hunger and particularly vulnerable families with small children,” said HOPE worldwide SA's Marc Aguirre.
“It may seem a small act to provide a meal, but amid this crisis we do not want families to have to worry about where their next meal will come from or what their children will eat, but rather focus on how they can rebuild their lives without them going hungry.”
KFC brand purpose and reputation manager Andra Nel said the restaurant was working on increasing the number of food parcels delivered to ensure more families and children at Early Childhood Development centres are fed.
Those who wish to get involved in supporting the Add Hope feeding programme can donate here or email za-addhope@yum.com to nominate a community in need of food relief.
