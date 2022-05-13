Want to help KZN from Gauteng? Here's how you can donate

The City of Ekurhuleni is the latest to launch an initiative to help families in KwaZulu-Natal affected by last month's floods.

The city said the initiative followed cabinet’s decision to declare a national state of disaster in response to the floods, which have left families homeless and displaced.

“As an act of solidarity, the city is calling upon its residents and staff members to donate non-perishable food, clothing and blankets to families in need. Donations can be dropped off at customer care centres and the city’s head office at the OR Tambo government precinct civic centre and the OR Tambo government precinct administration building in Germiston,” the city said.

Marked donation bins have been placed at these venues for ease of contribution. Citizens will be requested to fill out a register form to confirm and note their contributions.

How long will the initiative run?

The campaign will run for two weeks, after which the donations will be couriered to KwaZulu-Natal. There, a non-governmental organisation will be selected for distributing the donations.

An announcement of the total contributions received will be made at the end of the campaign to ensure transparency and accountability.

“As a caring city, during the Covid-19 lockdown level five period in 2020, the city launched the Covid-19 food bank to aid residents who had lost sources of income due to the pandemic. The city remains committed to leading humanitarian efforts to ease the effects of national disasters on families.

“We, therefore, appeal to members of the public to answer this clarion call to assist those who have been left destitute by the floods in KZN,” said the city.