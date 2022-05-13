WATCH | Proud moment or wasting time? — video of this parent’s UKZN graduation celebration sparks debate
A video of a parent dancing, ululating and singing during a graduation ceremony at the University of KwaZulu-Natal has sparked debate online, with some calling it “inappropriate” for the event and others defending the celebration.
The university recently commenced with in-person graduations after the popular events were halted by the Covid-19 pandemic. The occasion was celebrated by many who came out in traditional attire.
One video shared by the university showed an emotional mother singing a popular Zulu song when her child was called on stage.
The audience of parents and graduates joined in.
A proud and emotional parent singing from the heart.— University of KZN (@UKZN) May 11, 2022
Graduation is a stepping stone to a better tomorrow.#MyUKZN #MyPride #UKZN #InspiringGreatness #Graduation #UKZNGrad2022 pic.twitter.com/I31KZZ21jZ
The video drew mixed reactions, with many congratulating the graduate and her proud parent.
“A proud parent leads the popular song with the lyrics ‘Noma ngabe izindlu ezodaka, kusekhaya lana’ (loosely translated to ‘they may be mud houses but this is our home’). It speaks to the pride one carries despite being from a poor or underprivileged background,” the university said of the moment.
Another video showed two parents ululating and dancing as their child walked off stage.
Backgrounds aren’t the same. A road to graduation is different for everyone.— University of KZN (@UKZN) May 11, 2022
We understand these stories, emotions, tears of joy and celebrations at the #UKZNGrad2022.#MyUKZN #MyPride #UKZN #InspiringGreatness #Graduation #UKZNGrad2022 pic.twitter.com/XzYYtPFHwW
While some said it was “time-wasting” and distracted from other children being celebrated, political analyst Jamie Mighti said there is nothing wrong with embracing culture and traditions during graduation ceremonies.
“I think it is important to have an elongated moment for parents to honour the child, the family and the efforts. I don’t think it's extra at all. I think it is beautifully African. People go through enough to get to that finish line and they will still fight to get that job,” he said.
Here is a look at some reactions:
at the end of the struggle, when the reward is received. Only the poor will understand what this truly means to the Parent. Makwande!!! #MyUKZN #InspiringGreatness #Graduation #UKZNGrad2022 #MyPride #UKZN https://t.co/h7vqHN17aV— Diane Rwigara (@Booker_Teee) May 13, 2022
😂😂 UP would have shut this down long ago. As soon as they need to mention another child’s name and they see kuri you’re only hitting the chorus, they drag you and your pride out. You’re not the only proud parent. Be considerate. https://t.co/F01WwB8o94— Hello Sunshine🌸 (@Vutlhari_M) May 13, 2022
Heheh I say ukzn graduations should just be scheduled for the whole year. Each recipient gets half a day to walk the stage pic.twitter.com/7mHG22GEkw— liz (@eliz_bug) May 13, 2022
Black people and their disregard for time / program 🙁 https://t.co/Q9wcxfWOvh— Moses (@Moses_Buju_M) May 12, 2022
This is why I appreciate that Tuks setup.. no such disturbances https://t.co/mzEN678dhB— Yusuf (@Yuesie) May 12, 2022
You have to experience UKZN as an institution to understand why people celebrate so much when they graduate https://t.co/4MuWVW9pbG— Khuleka Xaba (@khuxaba) May 12, 2022
Lol yall really dissing the way #UKZNGrad2022 graduates are celebrating?— Former Kleva Black🇿🇦 🇿🇦 (@SneKhumaloSA) May 12, 2022
Colonial brainwash inibambe ngama washing🤣
Baby you'll never shame Zulu people for ukugiya in celebration🤣
Inkinga we don't live for the white gaze. Sizogiya sikikize phambi kwabelungu benu.
Nizoqina! pic.twitter.com/sAlChlDFTG
If you feel like we delaying you for us celebrating our hard work then go to your schools in your province— New Royal AM Fan (@BlackEx74328444) May 13, 2022
.
We Zulus we pure Africans and proud
Akunabari ezoncengwa la https://t.co/d24fPIGVze
UKZN has produced thousands of academics all over the country but today it get to be reduced to a “Zulu institution”merely because the Zulus celebrate their achievements in their own way,something that can happen anywhere ,heal your souls— Jobe (@Mfoka_Jobe) May 13, 2022
From "Zulus are not educated" to now complaining about UKZN Graduation🤣🤣🤣 sinidliza ngama pipe yazi😂😂 #UKZNGrad2022— MaNdawonde🕯🇿🏴☠️😘🌷☠ (@MaSbhene_27462) May 13, 2022
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.