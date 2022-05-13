What is the true global Covid-19 death toll?

While official figures put the global death toll of the Covid-19 pandemic at more than 6.2-million people, the World Health Organisation says it could be around 15-million.

The organisation said recently “the full death toll associated directly or indirectly with the Covid-19 pandemic (described as “excess mortality”) between 1 January 2020 and 31 December 2021 was about 14.9-million (a range of 13.3-million to 16.6-million)”.

It said this figure includes deaths associated directly with the Covid-19 disease and those due to the pandemic’s affect on health systems and society.

“Deaths linked indirectly to Covid-19 are attributable to other health conditions for which people were unable to access prevention and treatment because health systems were overburdened by the pandemic.