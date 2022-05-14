Bail extended for cops accused of rape as court awaits DNA results

A court case in which two North West policemen are charged with raping a 20-year-old woman was postponed on Friday for further investigation and DNA test results.

The police officers, aged 26 and 36, who are out on R3,000 bail each, had their bail extended until June 22 by the Molopo magistrate's court.

North West prosecution spokesperson Henry Mamothame said bail conditions prohibited them from making contact with their alleged victim or interfering with state witnesses.

“They are also prohibited from going to taverns or similar establishments and were further prohibited from leaving the Mahikeng district without reporting to the investigating officer,” said Mamothame.

An Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) preliminary report said a 20-year-old woman alleged she was at her boyfriend’s home in Lorwaneng village on March 30 when an argument began and police were called.

She was detained for malicious property damage, as she had broken windows, and while she was being driven to the police station in handcuffs she alleged the car stopped in Mahikeng and she was made to swallow a drink that made her dizzy.

The woman alleged both officers then raped her while she remained handcuffed.

“They allegedly took her home after the ordeal. She was subsequently taken to hospital for medical attention by her family,” said Mamothame.

TimesLIVE

