South Africa

Financial adviser sentenced for stealing from deceased's estate

15 May 2022 - 09:48 By TimesLIVE
A Pretoria financial adviser had been sentenced for stealing from deceased estate.
Image: 123RF/Olivier Le Moal

The Hawks’ provincial head for Gauteng, Maj-Gen Ebrahim Kadwa, has welcomed a 12-year sentence handed down to a financial adviser by the Pretoria specialised commercial crimes court in April.

Aletta Hendrina Steyn, 52, was arrested in January last year after reports that she failed to pay off the late Christina Plotz’s vehicle with the car dealership as after she was appointed an executor, the Hawks said in a statement.

“Plotz left a will of her entire estate, which amounted to approximately R1.4m and a silver Hyundai Santa Fe which was still financed by Absa Bank,” Capt Ndivhuwo Mulamu said in the statement.  

“Steyn was the deceased’s financial adviser and appointed an executor for Plotz’s estate, however she failed to fully pay the outstanding amount owed for the Hyundai to Absa Bank. Steyn managed to sign off R175,000 to one of the beneficiaries and kept the rest of the money for herself.”

The matter was brought to the Hawks’ serious commercial crime investigation unit in Pretoria for further probing which resulted in Steyn’s apprehension. Steyn was found guilty and sentenced to 12 years' direct imprisonment with no option of a fine.

Kadwa applauded the investigation team and the justice system for bringing the accused to book and to account for stealing the deceased’s estate. “When one is entrusted with such responsibility, what the deceased’s family expect is honesty. The money stolen by the accused could have been utilised in good use as per the deceased’s wishes for her loved ones.

“The accused received a well-deserved punishment compared to the crime committed and we appreciate everyone who makes an effort to report suspicious criminal activities to authorities.”

TimesLIVE

