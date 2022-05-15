Godongwana’s advice to Mboweni
Former finance minister Tito Mboweni had the TL deep in thought this week when he shared advice imparted to him by his successor Enoch Godongwana.
Mboweni stepped down as minister in August last year.
Mboweni took to social media this week to share advice his friend once gave him: Don’t engage the haters.
“Minister Godongwana always says to me when I am angry about something: Don’t swim in the mud with pigs. You won’t win.”
Mboweni said he learnt this lesson while in Lesotho, and said it was good advice.
“Don’t argue with a fool because people won’t notice the difference,” he said.
Minister Godongwana always says to me when I am angry about something: don’t swim in the mud with pigs! You won’t win! In Lesotho, I learnt that: don’t argue with a fool because people won’t notice the difference!! Hey Presto!!— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) May 11, 2022
While some applauded the advice, others said there is value in speaking your mind when you believe in something.
“Who cares what people will think? If your point is valid argue it out, stand firm, mean it, be determined in posture and choice of words and don’t cave in,” suggested one user.
Others said while the minister was sharing proverbs, the plight of the poor was worsening.
“With all those wise words you say to each other, the unemployment rate continues to rise. You have not transformed the economy and black people continue to live in the mud. One should always remind you about that,” said another user.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.