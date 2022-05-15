Godongwana’s advice to Mboweni

Former finance minister Tito Mboweni had the TL deep in thought this week when he shared advice imparted to him by his successor Enoch Godongwana.

Mboweni stepped down as minister in August last year.

Mboweni took to social media this week to share advice his friend once gave him: Don’t engage the haters.

“Minister Godongwana always says to me when I am angry about something: Don’t swim in the mud with pigs. You won’t win.”

Mboweni said he learnt this lesson while in Lesotho, and said it was good advice.

“Don’t argue with a fool because people won’t notice the difference,” he said.