×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Mother and two children allegedly stabbed to death by husband

Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter
15 May 2022 - 15:31
A 64-year-old man is under police guard in a Gauteng hospital after he attempted to kill himself after allegedly stabbing his wife and two children to death and injuring their other daughter.
A 64-year-old man is under police guard in a Gauteng hospital after he attempted to kill himself after allegedly stabbing his wife and two children to death and injuring their other daughter.
Image: 123RF/Markus Schnessl

A 29-year old Soweto mother and two of her children were allegedly stabbed to death by her husband while her four-year-old daughter is in hospital after the attack.

A 64-year-old suspect is under police guard in a Gauteng hospital after allegedly trying to kill himself after the attack in Diepkloof, Soweto, on Thursday evening.

Police spokesperson Mavela Masondo said the man allegedly tried hanging himself after the incident before police arrived at the crime scene.

“Police were called to attend to a domestic violence complaint in Diepkloof on Thursday evening. On arrival, police found a woman and three girls with stab wounds on the upper body,” Masondo said.

He said the mother and two girls, aged one year and six years, were certified dead at the scene.

“The third girl aged four years was taken to hospital for medical treatment,” Masondo said.

He said the suspect is the victim's husband and father of the children.

“The suspect was arrested and taken to hospital after he sustained injuries from the alleged suicide attempt. He was charged with murder and attempted murder,” Masondo said.

He said upon discharge from hospital the man will appear in court.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Woman allegedly kills neighbour’s husband at house party

Mpumalanga police have arrested a woman accused of fatally stabbing a neighbour when he demanded his wife return home from a party.
News
1 month ago

Eswatini man gets 18 years in jail for stabbing girlfriend to death

A man who stabbed his girlfriend a number of times after finding him at his brother’s house last year was sentenced to 18 years’ imprisonment for her ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'No PJs or night gowns allowed' — 'Spar poster' causes a stir South Africa
  2. Pistorius’s lawyer apologises for remarks about Steenkamps News
  3. Cash poured into Dudu Myeni’s bank account from Jacob Zuma Foundation Politics
  4. DA takes jab at Dlamini-Zuma for 'finally finding the capital city of SA almost ... South Africa
  5. Justin Bieber reportedly banned from buying Ferraris news

Latest Videos

Forensic reports still outstanding in Zandile Mafe parliament fire case
Three men accused in Hillary Gardee murder case abandon bail