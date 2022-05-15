Mother and two children allegedly stabbed to death by husband

A 29-year old Soweto mother and two of her children were allegedly stabbed to death by her husband while her four-year-old daughter is in hospital after the attack.

A 64-year-old suspect is under police guard in a Gauteng hospital after allegedly trying to kill himself after the attack in Diepkloof, Soweto, on Thursday evening.

Police spokesperson Mavela Masondo said the man allegedly tried hanging himself after the incident before police arrived at the crime scene.

“Police were called to attend to a domestic violence complaint in Diepkloof on Thursday evening. On arrival, police found a woman and three girls with stab wounds on the upper body,” Masondo said.

He said the mother and two girls, aged one year and six years, were certified dead at the scene.

“The third girl aged four years was taken to hospital for medical treatment,” Masondo said.

He said the suspect is the victim's husband and father of the children.

“The suspect was arrested and taken to hospital after he sustained injuries from the alleged suicide attempt. He was charged with murder and attempted murder,” Masondo said.

He said upon discharge from hospital the man will appear in court.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.