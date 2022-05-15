Springbok star Elton Jantjies released on bail after arrest at OR Tambo Airport

Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies was temporarily detained by Gauteng police on Sunday on a malicious damage to property charge.

Jantjies, 31, was arrested at OR Tambo International Airport on Sunday morning shortly after landing from Dubai. He allegedly damaged property belonging to the airline that he had flown with from the United Arab Emirates.

Police spokesperson Col Athlenda Mathe confirmed that Jantjies was released on bail.

“The SAPS can confirm that the 31-year-old man who was arrested at the OR Tambo International Airport for malicious damage to property has been released on bail,” Mathe said.

She confirmed that the case was in relation to the flyhalf damaging property belonging to the airline he flew with on from Dubai.

Jantjies is expected to appear in the Kempton Park magistrate's court on Monday. He was released on R1,000 bail.

The former Lions player was also a recipient of the Saru Young Player of the Year award in 2010, and the SA U20 Player of the Year award in the same year.

He made his professional debut with the Golden Lions in 2011 and went on to play for the Springboks and later for the Japanese side NTT Red Hurricanes in the Japan Rugby Football Union.

TimesLIVE

