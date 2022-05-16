×

South Africa

City of Tshwane investigating concerns about Bronkhorstspruit water quality

16 May 2022 - 12:17
Preliminary tests did not indicate the presence of E coli in the water supply. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/maridav

The City of Tshwane is investigating concerns about the quality of water in Bronkhorstspruit.

Utility services and regional operation and co-ordination MMC Daryl Johnston said they were aware of concerns raised about water in the area and confirmed they were investigating.

“We have immediately sent our water and sanitation teams to check the system and conduct tests on the quality of water coming out of our supply system. Our repair teams have fixed problems in the sewage reticulation systems in Verster Park and Lanham,” he said.

He said they had conducted water quality tests in Bronkhorstspruit, Zithobeni and Rethabiseng.

Johnston said initial tests indicated the water was clear but more samples were being analysed.

“The good news is preliminary testing shows no E coli has been detected. Once we have the final results, an informed decision will be made, particularly if it is found the water quality does not meet the required standards. We are monitoring the matter closely and will continue to update residents.”

TimesLIVE

