Correctional services raises concern about high crime levels in Delft

Laws to help victims of gender-based violence (GBV) and other crimes were on the statute books and he called on communities to familiarise themselves with them to access justice.

Interventions include GBV help desks at 381 police stations across SA with more than 91,000 police officers trained to help GBV victims, Thuthuzela care centres for victims and more resources for police family violence, child protection and sexual offences (FCS) units.

Engaging residents, the deputy minister said abuse could manifest itself in different ways, including verbal and emotional, and was not limited to physical abuse.

He raised concern about women who open cases against abusive partners, but do not return to court to finalise them.

“We also know victims of domestic violence who apply for protection orders against their abusers sometimes do not return to court to finalise those orders. Even after reporting the matter to the police, some go back to request the withdrawal of charges, hence the high rate of withdrawals in these cases. Many fear seeking help as it can increase the risk of more violent attacks and abuse.”

Jeffery said ending GBV starts with raising girls and boys as equals.

“We have to change the way we treat women in our homes and workplaces and how we raise our boys. Each one of us must teach our boys they are because women are.

“It is necessary to challenge social attitudes which make the rights and needs of women subject to the will of men. The rights of women to equality, freedom and security need to be asserted and defended and all of us have a role to play.”

