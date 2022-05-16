DA urges Cape Town residents to reject Operation Dudula
The DA has urged residents in Cape Town to reject Operation Dudula after its launch in the city.
Members of the controversial movement made their way through the Cape Town CBD at the weekend to extend its campaign against foreign nationals.
The movement said documented migrants doing menial jobs would also not be spared.
“I think SA, as a whole, is gatvol of foreign nationals’ issues. In the coloured locations, they have sent requests that they want Operation Dudula to come through because they are also sick and tired,” said Zandile Dubula, Operation Dudula national secretary.
“There are a few white business owners in the Cape Town CBD who are requesting Operation Dudula to come because foreign nationals have taken over their businesses.”
DA member of the Western Cape provincial legislature Ricardo Mackenzie said Operation Dudula forms part of a concerning trend of xenophobia and Afrophobia spreading across SA.
“We call on all residents of the Western Cape to stand against the hatred, intolerance and vigilantism that xenophobic organisations and politicians use for cheap politicking and short-term gain,” said Mackenzie.
He said immigrants should not be the scapegoat for unemployment, corruption, law enforcement mismanagement and lack of basic service delivery.
“The blame for these challenges should not be placed on the shoulders of immigrants who come to the Western Cape to seek a better life for themselves.
“Foreign nationals are not the problem, the ANC is. To use immigrants as scapegoats sets a dangerous precedent and will lead us down a reckless path, as seen in many other countries throughout history,” he said.
Mackenzie said failures in government and corruption within the department of home affairs contributes to the mistrust of foreign nationals, even those who have entered SA legally.
“Our constitution is the bedrock of our country and provides us with the foundations to realise an open-opportunity society for all. Within it, the Bill of Rights grants every individual equal and inalienable rights before the law, no matter their race, religion, culture, wealth or origin.”
