DA urges Cape Town residents to reject Operation Dudula

The DA has urged residents in Cape Town to reject Operation Dudula after its launch in the city.

Members of the controversial movement made their way through the Cape Town CBD at the weekend to extend its campaign against foreign nationals.

The movement said documented migrants doing menial jobs would also not be spared.

“I think SA, as a whole, is gatvol of foreign nationals’ issues. In the coloured locations, they have sent requests that they want Operation Dudula to come through because they are also sick and tired,” said Zandile Dubula, Operation Dudula national secretary.

“There are a few white business owners in the Cape Town CBD who are requesting Operation Dudula to come because foreign nationals have taken over their businesses.”