×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Five years in jail for man who violated protection order obtained by his wife

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
16 May 2022 - 18:18
A 42-year-old man from Carolina in Mpumalanga who violated a protection order obtained by his wife, by assaulting her and trying to run her over with his vehicle, has been sentenced to five years in jail. Stock photo.
A 42-year-old man from Carolina in Mpumalanga who violated a protection order obtained by his wife, by assaulting her and trying to run her over with his vehicle, has been sentenced to five years in jail. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/albund

The Carolina magistrate’s court on Monday sentenced a 42-year-old man to five years’ imprisonment for contravention of a protection order issued to him by the court in 2019.

The complainant, who is his wife, had successfully applied for a protection order aimed at preventing the recurrence of domestic violence. 

Some of the conditions stipulated in the order were that the accused was not to assault, threaten, insult, swear, harass or intimidate his wife and their minor children.

The accused did not dispute the conditions of the protection order but he went ahead and breached them. 

He was accused of beating his wife with open hands and fists and also choking her in the presence of their two children.

He further attempted to run over her with his vehicle.

She sustained soft tissue injuries around her neck, which were consistent with strangulation as per her doctor’s findings contained in the J88 form.

In aggravation of sentence, prosecutor Mamosadi Thamaga urged the court to impose a harsher sentence given the seriousness of the offence, the nature of the injuries sustained by the complainant and the prevalence of the offence.

The court agreed with the state. It also declared the man unfit to possess a firearm.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the TimesLIVE. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE

ConCourt overturns life sentence of law student who stabbed police officers he believed were robbers

A law student who stabbed two Pretoria police officers, allegedly believing they were criminals out to rob him, has succeeded in having his murder ...
News
13 hours ago

Financial adviser sentenced for stealing from deceased's estate

The Hawks’ provincial head for Gauteng, Maj-Gen Ebrahim Kadwa, has welcomed a 12-year sentence handed down to a financial adviser by the Pretoria ...
News
1 day ago

Fugitive Portuguese banker dies in Durban prison

A fugitive banker wanted in Portugal on fraud charges involving 31-million euros (R519m) died in Durban's Westville Prison before his court ...
News
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Cash poured into Dudu Myeni’s bank account from Jacob Zuma Foundation Politics
  2. Justin Bieber reportedly banned from buying Ferraris news
  3. ‘I deserve every cent of my R300m’: Sibanye-Stillwater boss defends fat pay ... News
  4. 'No PJs or night gowns allowed' — 'Spar poster' causes a stir South Africa
  5. Pistorius’s lawyer apologises for remarks about Steenkamps News

Latest Videos

Malema concerned about ‘privatisation’ of state owned entities
Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies appears in court over airline incident