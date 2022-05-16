×

South Africa

North West traditional healer who burnt his girlfriend alive found guilty of murder

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
16 May 2022 - 18:37
The North West High Court has found a traditional healer who stabbed his girlfriend and set her alight guilty of murder. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/LUKAS GOJDA
Image: 123RF/LUKAS GOJDA

A North West traditional healer who burnt his girlfriend alive and stabbed her while she was alight was on Monday found guilty of murder.

 Thapelo Ramoruki, 29, was convicted in the  North West high court, sitting at Mogwase regional court.  In addition to the murder conviction, he was found guilty of pointing a firearm.

He was acquitted on a charge of kidnapping and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Sentencing is set for Wednesday.

 It is alleged that on January  12 2021, Ramoruki  – who is a traditional healer — together with his girlfriend Tsholofelo Tsheko, their one-month-old baby and Tsheko’s younger brother drove to Sandfontein cemetery to perform a ritual for their child.

He took with him petrol, a pellet gun, a knife and traditional beer.

After performing the ritual, they moved to a nearby dam to cleanse themselves before going home.

“Upon arrival at the dam, Ramoruki pointed a gun at himself, then later pointed it at Tsheko and ordered her to hand over the baby to her younger brother.

“He instructed the brother to wait in the car. He then poured petrol over Tsheko and set her alight. He went on to stab her in the abdomen several times while she was burning,” said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Henry Mamothame.

Ramoruki was arrested on the scene. Tsheko was taken to Moses Kotane Hospital but died the next day. 

Ramoruki is to be sentenced on Wednesday.

TimesLIVE

