Phumzile van Damme defends Sol Plaatjie municipal spokesperson after viral video
Former DA MP Phumzile Van Damme has defended Sol Plaatjie municipal spokesperson Thoko Riet after a video of her stuttering during an interview went viral on social media.
Riet, who was speaking on SABC News about a water shutdown in Kimberley, Northern Cape, stuttered as she spoke and forgot what the interviewer had asked.
She said the municipality was working on repairing “billions of leakages”.
The video circulated on social media with many, including DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille and DA MP Dean Macpherson, commenting on Riet's responses.
“Judging by this interview, it would seem that 30% is also a pass at the so-called 'school of government',” said Macpherson.
Spokesperson for the ANC government in Kimberley. Unbelievable, https://t.co/uqWd90CTUr— Helen Zille (@helenzille) May 13, 2022
Coming to Riet's defence, Van Damme told Macpherson Riet's command of the English language was not a measure of intelligence.
“You can comment on her inability to communicate as a spokesperson without assuming her stupid. Shall we assign stupidity to white people who don’t bother to learn any black languages and have lived in SA all their lives?
“These are the same people who fight for white Afrikaans people to be taught in Afrikaans because English is too hard, but black people must be able to be fluent in his master's voice,” she said.
These are the same people who fight for white Afrikaans people to be taught in Afrikaans because English is too hard but black people must be able to be fluent in His Masters Voice. Niyadzelela bo.— Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) May 15, 2022
A request for comment from the municipality was unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article. Any update will be included once received.
On social media, many echoed Van Damme's statement, saying English was not Riet's mother tongue.
Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions:
1. If I were you - specifically you - I’d avoid weaponising educational attainment as an insult, lest that same weapon be turned on me.— Lindiwe Mazibuko (@LindiMazibuko) May 14, 2022
2. I look forward to your next interview on water infrastructure in your third language. Do you have a third language? Do you have a second? https://t.co/YPUniFcbrb
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.