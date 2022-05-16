×

PODCAST | Tommy Williams: SA’s longest-active serial killer

16 May 2022 - 11:06 By Nicole Engelbrecht
Andries Tommy Williams, known as 'The City Serial Killer', was active between 1987 and 2008. Stock photo.
Image: PAUL FLEET/123RF

Listen to the story here: 

In 2008 the partially burnt remains of a disabled young man were found in a field in Roodepan, Kimberley.

When Detective Fernando Luis was assigned the case and realised the name Tommy Williams was connected, he knew he was finally going to take down a serial killer.

Luis had first encountered Williams four years earlier, when he was a suspect in another murder in Kimberley. The prosecutor in that case had declined to take Williams to trial, but Luis had never forgotten.

What he could not know at that moment was that the truth behind Williams’ violent past was about to unravel — and by the time Williams stood before a judge, he would be deemed SA’s longest-active serial killer.

In episode 80 of True Crime South Africa, we discuss the astounding detective work it took to bring this killer to book, and how he was able to remain active for so long. 

For more episodes, click here.

Community Intervention Centre (24-hour trauma helpline): 082-821-3447

