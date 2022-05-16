Police hunt for suspects after Limpopo woman 'seen being abducted'

Limpopo police are searching for two men who allegedly forced a 31-year-old woman into the boot of a car at Kgaphamadi village, outside Groblersdal in Limpopo.

Refiloe Malope was allegedly seen by neighbours being forced into a white Toyota sedan on May 9 at about 10am. The car sped off in the direction of Motsephiri, according to witnesses.

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe has established a team of investigators to trace the suspects.

“The information at our disposal is that the victim was allegedly approached by one of the suspects under the pretext that he was looking for assistance as his vehicle [had broken down] in the village, and when the two arrived at the car the second suspect suddenly emerged and the two forcibly put the lady into the boot of the car,” said police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo.