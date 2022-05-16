×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Police rescue dog airlifted to veterinary hospital after bee attack

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
16 May 2022 - 10:01
K9 Search and Rescue member Dante was rushed to a veterinary hospital in Durban after he was attacked by a swarm of bees.
K9 Search and Rescue member Dante was rushed to a veterinary hospital in Durban after he was attacked by a swarm of bees.
Image: Brandy Massam via Facebook

A police rescue dog, police officer and a family member of a missing person were attacked by a swarm of bees in Nongoma on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast at the weekend.

The injured dog, Dante, was airlifted to a veterinary hospital in Durban for emergency treatment.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lt-Col Nqobile Gwala said a report about a missing person was received at 9am on Saturday.

“The dog and his handler proceeded to Nongoma area where a search was conducted. During the search, the member and his dog and a family member were attacked by a swarm of bees.

“The dog was stung and rushed to a veterinary hospital in Durban where he was treated and admitted.”

Gwala said Dante had sustained critical injuries and seeking treatment from a vet who was available at the time was a matter of life and death.

She said Dante, the police officer and family member were doing “fine”.

Today Leia and I witnessed something you don't ever see, in Westville. A helicopter landing on the freeway. We didnt...

Posted by Brandy Massam on Saturday, May 14, 2022

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

WATCH | K9 Leah, the police dog who died searching for flood victims, laid to rest in private funeral

K9 Leah, the police dog who drowned during a flood search and rescue operation, was laid to rest in an emotional private funeral service on Wednesday.
News
5 days ago

Pack of endangered African wild dogs released in KZN reserve

A pack of African wild dogs has been released in Hluhluwe-iMfolozi Park in northern KwaZulu-Natal.
News
1 month ago

Happy ending for dog stuck on cliff ledge for four days

Emergency rescue services launched a mission of a slightly different sort on Wednesday when they went to the aid of a dog stuck on a cliff ledge in ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Cash poured into Dudu Myeni’s bank account from Jacob Zuma Foundation Politics
  2. Justin Bieber reportedly banned from buying Ferraris news
  3. ‘I deserve every cent of my R300m’: Sibanye-Stillwater boss defends fat pay ... News
  4. 'No PJs or night gowns allowed' — 'Spar poster' causes a stir South Africa
  5. Pistorius’s lawyer apologises for remarks about Steenkamps News

Latest Videos

Forensic reports still outstanding in Zandile Mafe parliament fire case
Three men accused in Hillary Gardee murder case abandon bail