Police rescue dog airlifted to veterinary hospital after bee attack
A police rescue dog, police officer and a family member of a missing person were attacked by a swarm of bees in Nongoma on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast at the weekend.
The injured dog, Dante, was airlifted to a veterinary hospital in Durban for emergency treatment.
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lt-Col Nqobile Gwala said a report about a missing person was received at 9am on Saturday.
“The dog and his handler proceeded to Nongoma area where a search was conducted. During the search, the member and his dog and a family member were attacked by a swarm of bees.
“The dog was stung and rushed to a veterinary hospital in Durban where he was treated and admitted.”
Gwala said Dante had sustained critical injuries and seeking treatment from a vet who was available at the time was a matter of life and death.
She said Dante, the police officer and family member were doing “fine”.
Today Leia and I witnessed something you don't ever see, in Westville. A helicopter landing on the freeway. We didnt...Posted by Brandy Massam on Saturday, May 14, 2022
