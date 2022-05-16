Sapref continues contaminant cleanup a month after KZN floods

SA's largest crude oil refinery Sapref is forging ahead with its cleanup of contaminants that washed up onto beaches close to the south Durban site during last month's devastating floods.

The huge refinery site was not spared by the torrential rainfall that wreaked havoc in Durban and surrounds.

“The heavy rains and damage to the Umlaas Canal wall led to Sapref being flooded, with water levels reaching two to three-metres across the site. This resulted in extensive damage to equipment and infrastructure, including plant, roads, IT systems, electricity and water systems,” Sapref said on Monday.

The flooding took place while the refinery was in the final stages of shutting down for a planned maintenance period.

“The hydrocarbon inventory in the units was at a minimum. The units that were still online tripped due to floods, resulting in some flaring of light hydrocarbons on the night of April 12 that continued into April 13.”

Hydrocarbons are the principal constituents of petroleum and natural gas.