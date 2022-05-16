This campaign wants '128-year-old' SA woman recognised as world's oldest person

The Adopt an Elderly campaign in Mahikeng, in the North West, is calling for Johanna Mazibuko to be recognised as the world's oldest person.

The initiator of the campaign, prophet OJ Madikong, told the SABC Mazibuko — alleged to be 128-year-old — deserved to be featured by the Guinness Book of Records.

“I believe maMazibuko could have long been put in the Guinness Book of Records. The whole world would know, but we know that it is never [too] late. We are happy that there is someone with 128 years, whether they try to hide her or what, but we know there is,” he said.

Attempts by TimesLIVE to get comment from the organisers of the campaign were unsuccessful at the time of publishing the article. The story will be updated once it is received.

Mazibuko told Newzroom Afrika she had seven children, five of whom are dead. Her surviving children are 81 and 83 years old.

She told the broadcaster her body was stiff as she can't walk and she prays daily for her life journey to come to an end. She said she never consumed alcohol and attributed her health and long life to traditional Tswana food.

According to the Guinness Book of Records, the oldest person living is Lucile Randon from France. She is 118 years old.

Randon made headlines last year when she survived Covid-19.

“I wasn’t scared because I wasn’t scared to die. I’m happy to be with you, but I wish to be somewhere else to join my brother, grandfather and grandmother,” she said.

