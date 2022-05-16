×

RECORDED | Eskom media briefing on system challenges

Scheduled for 10am

16 May 2022 - 09:58 By TimesLIVE

Eskom is hosting a virtual media briefing on Monday morning where the power utility's management will provide an update on the system challenges.

SA has been experiencing rolling power outages for the past few days.

TimesLIVE

