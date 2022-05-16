RECORDED | Operation Dudula on KZN floods and unemployment in SA
16 May 2022 - 12:26
Operation Dudula is briefing the media on the KZN floods on Monday afternoon. It has appealed to the building industry to come on board and assist the flood victims.
The movement will also discuss unemployment in SA.
