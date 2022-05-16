×

South Africa

RECORDED | Operation Dudula on KZN floods and unemployment in SA

16 May 2022 - 12:26 By TimesLIVE

Operation Dudula is briefing the media on the KZN floods on Monday afternoon. It has appealed to the building industry to come on board and assist the flood victims.

The movement will also discuss unemployment in SA.

TimesLIVE

