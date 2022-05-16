'We feel intimidated,' alleged Isis acolytes tell judge amid heavily armed police presence

Intimidation and discomfort allegedly sat on the nerves of three alleged Isis acolytes accused of double murder when they appeared in the Durban high court on Monday amid a heavy police and army presence.

There was no shortage of high-calibre weapons when the trial of Sayfudeen Aslam Del Vecchio‚ his wife Fatima Bibi Patel and their Malawian boarder Ahmad “Bazooka” Mussa was expected to get under way in the high court, sitting at the magistrate's court building.

The trio stand accused of the kidnapping and murder of Cape Town botanists Rodney and Rachel Saunders, who went missing in northern KwaZulu-Natal in February 2018.

At the time of their murder, the Saunders are understood to have been searching for rare plants and seeds in the Ngoye Forest.

Aside from murder, they face charges of robbery with aggravating circumstances, theft and malicious damage to property.